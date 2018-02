A PERSON had to be freed from a car after a crash in Broxton.

Fire crews from Malpas and Chester attended the scene of the crash involving one car at 6am this morning.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) spokesperson said: “Fire Crews from Malpas and Chester extricated a casualty from a car following a one vehicle road traffic collision early this morning on Whitchurch Road in Broxton.”