Inquest opens into death of Shotton man killed in A548 Sealand Road crash

A Shotton man killed in a two-vehicle collision appeared to have crossed into the path of an oncoming lorry, it was revealed at the opening of an inquest.

Joseph Michael Evans, 49, died when his Renault Megane collided with an HGV on the A548 in Sealand Road, Sealand on February 6.

A woman passenger in the Renault suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool.

Mr Evans, of Shotton Lane, Shotton, who had been heading towards Chester, was certified dead at the scene having suffered severe head injuries.

At a brief hearing in Ruthin yesterday, John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said the police investigation into the collision was expected to take considerable time.

He adjourned the inquest to a full hearing.