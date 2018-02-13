'Cupid Curling' proves a hit at Chester's Grosvenor Shopping Centre

A CHESTER shopping centre embraced Winter Olympics fever and Valentine’s Day for a one-off display of curling.

‘Cupid Curling’ saw shoppers at the Grosvenor Shopping Centre have a go at the tricky sport on Saturday for the chance to win one of 500 prizes.

It took place on a giant ‘love thermometer’ hosted by two curling cupids, where shoppers aimed to land on the centre’s heart to win top prizes.

Peter Roberts from Huntington bagged the star prize of a spa day for him and his wife Magda, whilst Pauline Garland landed on the target and won a £70 voucher for Individual Restaurants.

Julie Webb, centre manager, said: “With curling being so topical at the moment, it was the perfect opportunity to bring the sport to the centre for our shoppers to enjoy.

“It was great to see people of all ages getting involved and winning prizes for their loved ones.”