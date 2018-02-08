Christleton pupils learn cycling skills

Pupils from Christleton High School have learned advanced cycle safety skills thanks to a scheme funded by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Nationally qualified ‘Bikeability’ instructors from Cycle Experience provided Bikeability Level 3 training sessions for students in Year 7 and Year 8.

The Bikeability Level 3 course teaches students the advanced skills to tackle more challenging roads and traffic situations, including busier streets, queuing traffic, complex junctions and roundabouts.

Despite the typical wintry weather conditions, all students showed great commitment and enthusiasm to take part and learn how to identify and manage all hazardous situations. The instructors commended them on their positive attitude, good preparation and enthusiasm.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “Over three weeks a total 78 students completed the course and achieved Level 3 accreditation.

“This not only means that they have learnt some important safety and confidence-boosting skills, but also that they are now recognised by the school as accredited cyclists who can put their new skills to work and cycle to school in a safe manner. Well done and congratulations to everyone.”

Steve Kyriacou, regional manager for Cycle Experience, added: “All the students were a joy to teach, displaying excellent cycling skills and achieving all Level 3 outcomes – they were a credit to their school and big thanks to everyone involved for their superb assistance.”