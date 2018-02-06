Chester school pupils become pizza chefs for the morning

CREATIVE youngsters at a Chester school put theory into practice when they became pizza chefs for the morning.

The year four children from The Firs School visited Pizza Express on St John Street where they turned their food technology pizza sketches into a reality.

The children had a great time as they created their pizza base, before they completed their design by adding the tomato sauce, cheese and selected toppings.

Headteacher Lucy Davies said: “The trip was planned to enhance their food technology topic and became a wonderful opportunity to complete the project they had started in school and the children all thoroughly enjoyed it.

“At The Firs School we like to encourage our children to learn as interactively and interestingly as possible and the children also learnt some key food hygiene skills along the way.”