Chester care home residents enjoyed whisky and haggis on Burns Night

RESIDENTS at a care home in Chester celebrated all things north of the border as they enjoyed the festivities of Burns Night.

The team and residents at Upton Dene Residential and Nursing Home in Caldecott Close celebrated in traditional Scottish style, complete with tasty food, drink and entertainment.

Residents Rita Sutton, Gill Hunt, Doreen Vardy, Jean Capner with activities leader Bernie and chef Julian Davison

Following an afternoon of Scottish entertainment, residents at the Sanctuary Care nursing home enjoyed samples of Glenmorangie, Glen Moray and Glenfiddich to name a few, at their very own whisky and haggis tasting evening.

Activities leader, Bernie Harding added: “We love celebrating Burns Night; it’s something our residents really look forward to and the Scottish delicacies always go down a treat, the whisky more than the haggis for most!”