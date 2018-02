FIREFIGHTERS helped free the driver of a car after a collision near Ellesmere Port.

Crews from Mollington and Ellesmere Port attended the scene in Badgers Rake Lane, Ledsham, just before 5.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 31).

Firefighters removed the roof of the car and the casualty was treated by paramedics.

Cheshire Police closed the road during the incident and urged motorists to avoid the area.