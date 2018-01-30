Chester trampoline park offers superhero fun this half-term

BATMAN, Spider-Man and even the famous Flip Out Green Ninja will be making an appearance at a popular Chester attraction next month.

February half-term at Flip Out Chester welcomes a variety of superheroes, with their arch nemeses flying in to enjoy the second biggest trampoline park in the world.

Matthew Melling, a director for Flip Out Chester, said: “All of us Flip Out Chester are super excited for this. Superhero Week went down a treat last year so we have high expectations.

“We want to see everyone coming along dressed as their favourite superhero or villain, no matter what age you are! We’ll ensure this February half-term is like no other for our youngsters and their families.

“Whether you’re making an appearance to fight the bad guys, or showing us your best Joker impersonation – we can’t wait to see your costumes and what you have to offer.

“It’s going to be our best event yet, I can guarantee.”

Mr Melling confirmed the entire Flip Out Chester team will be dressing up in the theme throughout the week and are looking forward to getting involved.

He added: “From those working in the office to our court monitors, everyone is dressing up as their chosen superhero or villain so make sure you look out for your favourite superhero or villain so make sure you look out for your favourite and please do let us know.

“Our talented staff will also be performing their incredible tricks for guests every single day. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this.”

Superhero Half-Term runs from Saturday, February 10 to Sunday, February 25.