Lane closed while firefighters deal with a lorry fire in Nantwich

FIREFIGHTERS had to close one lane of a road in Cheshire this morning after a lorry caught fire.

The crews from Nantwich and Crewe were called to the incident in Newcastle Road, Nantwich, just after 5.30am this morning (Monday, January 29).

The LED exterior light on the HGV was on fire. The firefighters removed the faulty light fitting from the vehicle.

During the incident, one lane of the road was closed while firefighters made the scene safe. The road was reopened by 6.36am.