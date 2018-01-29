Ellesmere Port Community Support Shop looking for volunteers

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help out at the Community Support Shop in Ellesmere Port.

Linda and Lee Anderton said people are needed for a variety of roles including working on the tills, sorting and steaming.

They said: “We’d like to thank everyone for their support over the past seven years. We are really grateful for the donations and for the customers who use our shop.

“If anyone can help us out by volunteering they should call 0151 3454318 or drop in at 33-35 Chester Road, Whitby.”