Festive Chester musical wows audiences

A NEW musical play created and performed by young adults with additional needs has been hailed as a major success.

More than 40 people of all ages from Chester and the surrounding area with a variety of additional physical, learning and emotional needs performed a new play entitled Patchwork Nativity to packed audiences at the St Mary’s Creative Space in Chester city centre.

It was one of the highlights of the successful Christmas at St Mary’s programme, which drew record audiences throughout November and December.

Audience members described the play as “truly wonderful”, with other comments on social media including that the show “put the Merry back into Christmas”.

The original musical production told the story of an imaginary town which put on a play every year to mark the switching on of the Christmas Lights.

In an unusual twist of events the people of the town turned up en masse to audition for the wrong play. This great muddle in the plot provides the springboard for an explosion of comedy, dance, colour and music.

This production, which was described as ‘the start of something fantastic’ by its commissioners at Cheshire West and Chester Council, was the brainchild of Roisin Dunbar from Live! in Chester, an organisation which provides cultural, educational and recreational services for young people.

She said: “I realised there was so much potential in these people, and I really wanted to initiate something which lights a fire in them all and offers something aspirational.”

Roisin, also a dance artist, enlisted the talents of Matt Baker, of Theatre in the Quarter, to write and direct the piece.

Mr Baker worked with the group from October at New Scene in Newton.

As each session developed, more people joined the company and the play was devised and rehearsed, including songwriting, script development and plenty

of singing.

The success of the production also lies in the partnership with Alison Pitt and Pat Tripney of Art in the Place who generated a wealth of spectacular visual treats which formed a major part of the production.

Joe Sealy, a former pupil at Tarporley High School, played the lead role of Mr Christmas, a character who ran the local town choir and who annually produced the Christmas play.

Mr Baker said: “I was astonished at the talents of our lead actor Joe, who really held the whole play together. His singing was sublime and he was full of creative ideas.

“The rehearsal process was a total joy. I began by simply getting to know all the people and having some fun singing. Once I realised what they were all able to do, I started to create the story which enabled every member to find their moment to shine, and they really did shine.

“We even found the opportunity to write the opening song together, which went down very successfully.”