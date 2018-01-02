Sprinkler system 'could have stopped Liverpool car park inferno' after 1,600 vehicles destroyed

A 1,000C inferno that incinerated up to 1,600 vehicles in a Liverpool car park could have been stopped if sprinklers had been fitted in the building, a chief fire officer said.

Dan Stephens, of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS), said such a system would have given crews a "much better" chance of stopping the fire, which went on to engulf seven floors of the multi-storey car park at the Echo Arena on Liverpool's waterfront after a Land Rover burst into flames.

Joe Anderson, the Mayor of Liverpool, said the council will take advice on any "lessons to be learned" over the blaze at the local authority-owned building, which was constructed in 2008.

Motorists abandoned their cars and fled along with 4,000 people who were evacuated as the final event of theLiverpool International Horse Show was called off at the Echo Arena.

Residents living in apartments nearby and tourists staying in hotels were also forced to leave as 12 fire engines and aerial ladders were scrambled to the scene at around 4.42pm on New Year's Eve.

Former Liverpool and England international footballer Mark Wright and his wife, Sue, who were visiting the horse show, were forced to abandon their vehicle and fled along with six children who were with them as they dialled 999 for help.

Mrs Wright helped ensure 80 horses being stabled on the ground floor of the car park were led to safety.

The couple, along with others at the scene, questioned how the fire was able spread so quickly.

Mr Stephens, speaking from the scene, said the temperature of the fire was between 800C and 1,000C, and although crews attended within eight minutes of the alarm, the flames spread so quickly they were not able to control the blaze.

He said: "One thing is for certain - had the building been sprinklered there is every chance that would have suppressed the fire sufficiently then for us to be able to go in and extinguish the fire without it spreading in the way that it did.

"I believe a sprinkler system would certainly have suppressed the fire, it would definitely have limited the spread and given us a much better opportunity to put the fire out before it spread to the extent it did.

"Given the intensity of the fire, given some of the fire incidents we've seen over the past 12 months, I think the fact that no-one was injured here and there's been no fatalities... I think that's a very good outcome indeed."

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson said: "If the chief fire officer or anybody else wants to make that comment we will listen to it and look at what we can do.

"Bottom line is, this is something we will look at - we will take his advice and other people's advice, and if there's things we can do to make the car parks more safer then that is exactly what we will do. We won't bury our heads in the sand. I have heard conflicting advice.

"We will listen, we'll take advice from the chief fire officer, we'll look at what we do with this car park and what we do with our car parks if the advice is we should have sprinkler systems.

"There's clearly lessons to be learned from it and that's what we will do."

Fire crews were able to protect apartments on two sides of the car park, the hotels and the Arena building, as well as assisting with the evacuation of the horses.

Two dogs were also rescued from cars on the second floor, and this morning four more dogs were rescued from cars on the seventh floor.

mf

Page 2: 15:42

Mark Wright's family and friends, including six children, were making their way out of the car park.

But they were forced to abandon their minibus on level three after the drivers of cars ahead of them fled their vehicles as the fire began.

They got to safety, then Mrs Wright went to save the horses on the ground floor.

She was told not to worry about the horses as they were safe but could see the animals getting spooked and young stable lads and girls inside the building, so decided to act.

"I just decided to run past security and went in. They were all just calm but just needing direction," she said.

"I just took it upon myself, I said, 'Right, ok, everyone listen to me. We are going to bridle up the horses and we are going to get them out. I want you to all leave calmly now.' Everyone helped each other.

"Our kids were very upset. We've got three foster kids and they became very distraught because they saw me run back into the building. They thought I was going to die.

"Last night there was lots of tears, but they're all ok."

Mr Wright said as the fire began he looked around for fire extinguishers but could not find one.

He added: "I genuinely thought it could have been contained. It was only one bonnet that was up on a very old car.

"There should be extinguishers on every floor and I really do believe if someone had been around, that could have been contained really really easily.

"It was only one car, then all of a sudden you haven't got 1,600 cars and a whole building going up and everyone being evacuated and causing chaos."

Merseyside Police said initial investigations indicate that an accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite.