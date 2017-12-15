Chester ladies choir to hit high notes at festive concert

Final preparations are under way for a special Christmas concert in Chester.

The concert, at All Saints Church in Hoole on Saturday at 7.30pm, will feature suitably festive songs performed by Chester Ladies Choir, directed by David Bebbington, with musical accompaniment by Simon Phillips.

The choir, which recently took part in the National Association of Choirs Festival along with several other local choirs at The King's School in Chester, will be joined by the, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Bradley.

Originally from Chester, Nick, 21, has just graduated from Imperial College London with a 1st class degree in theoretical physics and is now freelancing as a singer full-time in the capital.

During his time at university, Nick sang for the critically acclaimed a cappella group The Techtonics.

Nick is also a member of Gareth Malone’s professional choir Voices.

Tickets for the concert are priced £10 for adults, £5 for children including refreshments and are available from choir members on 0151 353 0512 or 01829 741689, or via www.chesterladieschoir.co.uk