Blacon school performs 'magical' carol concert at Countess of Chester Country Park

YOUNGSTERS from a Chester school braved the freezing temperatures to perform a dazzling open air carol concert.

The choir from Dee Point Primary School in Blacon sang their hearts out at the Countess of Chester Country Park on Tuesday.

People also enjoyed hot drinks and mince pies during the event, which was organised by the Friends of Countess of Chester Country Park.

Dee Point's head teacher Dave Williams said: “During the festive period, our school choir love entering into the spirit of Christmas.

“This really comes to life when we perform outdoors in the perfect setting of the Countess of Chester Country Park; the cold air, soft voices and warm hearted support of friends and volunteers makes for a magical Christmassy experience.”