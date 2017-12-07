Seven charged with drug offences after dawn raids by police in Ellesmere Port

SEVEN men have been charged with drug offences following dawn raids by officers in Ellesmere Port.

The seven are all facing charges relating to the supply of Class A drugs.

All seven have been remanded in custody and were due to appear at West Cheshire Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday, December 7).

The charges relates to arrests made yesterday as part of a series of dawn raids targeting organised crime and illegal drugs in Merseyside and Ellesmere Port.

The operation involved more than 60 officers with warrants carried out at addresses in Ellesmere Port, Liverpool with an address in St Helen’s and one in Norwich.

Following the execution of the warrants local neighbourhood officers from Ellesmere Port carried out high-visibility patrols to reassure to local resident.