Police urging motorists to avoid A534 at Broxton where a lorry has overturned

POLICE are urging motorists to avoid the A534 at Broxton after a lorry overturned.

Police were alerted to the incident just after 8am this morning (December 7).

Cheshire Police tweeted: “Report of an overturned lorry on the A534 at Broxton. Patrols are en route, please avoid the area if possible.”

At 10.30am, Cheshire Police said that the road would be closed between Broxton Roundabout on the A41 and the A49 while the vehicle is recovered.

Nobody was injured.