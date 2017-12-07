New care home that will create 70 jobs on target to open in February

WORK to build a new £15m care home in Chester that will create 70 local jobs is due to be completed in three months.

Construction is more than half way complete at the ‘new generation’ 81-bed care facility on Heath Lane.

More than 30 contractors and tradesmen are on site are working on the interior to ensure the development remains on target for its planned opening in February.

Known as Grosvenor Manor, the facility is the latest for care home operator New Care, part of the award-winning McGoff Group.

When complete, Grosvenor Manor will offer residential, nursing and specialist dementia care services.

In addition to communal lounges, formal dining rooms and landscaped gardens, residents will enjoy a host of hotel-style services including fine dining, a hair salon and nail bar.

The care home will also create approximately 70 local jobs.

CEO at New Care, Chris McGoff, said: “It’s less than three months until we open Grosvenor Manor and I am delighted with the progress that is being made on site. Build is advancing into the final stages and the team is already working on the interior so we’re well on track to complete in February 2018.

“Grosvenor Manor is an expertly designed, purpose-built care facility that will provide first class care services in a stylish setting. We remain committed to improving the standards of care across the UK, and are fully confident that Grosvenor Manor will be a much welcomed addition to Chester.”