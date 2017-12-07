Chester Childbirth Appeal provides £100k of vital equipment to Countess of Chester Hospital

HARD work by the fundraising team at Chester Childbirth Appeal has provided equipment worth almost £100,000 at the Countess of Chester Hospital this year.

As well as receiving income from the on-site café and shop, the charity’s volunteers run events throughout the year such as a family fun day, classical music concerts, and supermarket bag packing.

So far in 2017, the group has provided:

● Wireless foetal heart monitor for the labour ward - £5,692

● A special dishwasher, essential for strict hygiene requirements on the children’s ward - £3,570

● Thermal mugs, engraved with ward 30’s details to ensure they stay on site - £50

● 21st century facilities in the special care baby unit - £50,000

● New Foetal Medicine Clinic facilities to tackle premature births - £12,468

● Three labour ward upgrades - £15,213

● Two settees for the special care baby unit - £1,500

● Upgraded play surface in the children’s ward outdoor play area - £11,270

Pat Daniels, honorary secretary of Chester Childbirth Appeal, said: “I am delighted to report that, thanks to the hard work of our staff and volunteers in the Comfort Zone café and shop at the Countess of Chester Hospital, and the continued support of our many customers, we have been able to make further donations which will bring benefit to the hospital’s women and children’s wards.

“With all the demands on NHS budget, it’s been a privilege for me to have helped raise funds to supplement and enhance facilities for babies, women and children and I am truly grateful for all the support I and Chester Childbirth Appeal have received.”

She said the team would be delighted to hear from anyone who can support their events or join as a volunteer.

People can drop into the office next to the Comfort Zone in the women and children’s wing, call 01244 365186/ 07774753418 or email chester.childbirth@nhs.net

Next year the group plans to hold a fun-filled ‘Allo ‘Allo night.