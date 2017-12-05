Police appeal after large rubbish pile is set on fire in Ellesmere Port

POLICE are appealing for information after firefighters were called to deal with a large pile of rubbish that had been set on fire in Ellesmere Port.

At 5.51pm, yesterday (December 4) one fire engine from the town was sent to Wharfe Lane where the large quantity of rubbish was well alight.

They used a hose reel jet to put out the fire.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Ellesmere Port used a hose reel jet to extinguish a large pile of rubbish which had been deliberately set on fire.

“Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The service has advice for people to help prevent deliberate fires on its website.

Deliberate fires take up a large amount of firefighters’ time – and could delay them from helping someone whose life could be in danger in a house fire or traffic accident.

Many fires, including rubbish fires, wheelie bin fires and grass fires are started deliberately.

If you see any suspicious activity in your area contact Cheshire Police on their non emergency number 101 (or dial 999 if appropriate) or call crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

For more information on arson prevention visit www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/arson-prevention