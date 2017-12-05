Helsby-based consultancy RSK adds strings to its bow with acquisition of two new companies

AN environmental consultancy based in Helsby has acquired two new companies as it continues to move from strength to strength.

RSK has bought Cole Jarman, an acoustics, noise and vibration consultancy, and site investigation services company Ian Farmer Associates.

In both cases the brand will be retained and the businesses will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of RSK.

The move is part of a £140-million funding package agreed earlier this year, to include about 10 acquisitions for the group.

Chiefs at RSK say the two new companies add further strings to the group's bow, allowing it to offer an even more comprehensive package to customers.

With an annual turnover in excess of £2 million and with 19 members of staff, Cole Jarman is one of the top acoustic consultancy specialists in the UK.

The company's expertise has been vital in diverse projects including the new courtyard development for the Royal College of Music, the redevelopment of Broadmoor Secure Hospital Facility, and noise studies at UK airports.

Overseas projects include noise and impact assessments for the Armani Theatre in Milan, the Athens Metro in Greece, and the Tsvetnoy Central Market shopping mall in Moscow.

Philip Hankin, managing director of Cole Jarman said: “Becoming part of RSK extends our influence and reach considerably, and is a great match.

“All of our clients stand to benefit from access to a wider set of complementary services and an even wider pool of experts to deliver outstanding projects that will enhance the way we work and live around the world for many years to come.”

Ian Farmer Associates has been carrying out ground investigations since 1985. It has an annual turnover of £10 million and 108 members of staff.

Renowned in the industry for its experienced and qualified engineers and geologists, it also provides specialist services from materials technologists and on-site chemists, with associated testing and monitoring services.

John Marsh, director at Ian Farmer Associates, said: “Joining forces with such a distinguished and compatible firm as RSK makes for a very strong relationship that offers us the opportunity to provide our existing clients with new services and to expand our expertise and offerings across the RSK portfolio.”

Dr Alan Ryder, Chief Executive Officer, RSK Group, praised both companies and the dedication of their staff.

He said: “I am delighted to welcome Cole Jarman and Ian Farmer Associates to the RSK family.”

RSK has its head office on Chester Road, Helsby.