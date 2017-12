POLICE are appealing for information after a motorcycle was set on fire in Neston.

Firefighters from the Powey Lane station in Mollington were called to Manorial Road just before 4pm yesterday (December 4).

They used a hose reel jet to extinguish a motorcycle that was one fire. The bike had been deliberately set on fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.