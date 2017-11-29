Firefighters called to cooker fire at house in Chester

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a cooker fire at a house in Chester.

The crew from Ellesmere Port attended the house in Clover Place where a cooker had caught fire at 7.12pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 28). Fortunately, the fire was out when the firefighters arrived.

The crew used a large fan to clear smoke from the property and removed the cooker.

Cooking safety tips are available on the Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service website http://www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/home/cooking-safety-tips