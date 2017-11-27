Police investigating burglaries at two shops in Foregate Street in Chester

POLICE are investigating two overnight burglaries at shops in Foregate Street in Chester.

Staff at Hawkin's Bazaar, on Foregate Street, watched as uniformed police and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers began their investigation.

Police were called to the store just after 9am. Officers believe the burglary took place sometime between 7pm on Sunday and 8.50am today (Monday, November 27).

The store was open again later in the morning.

Hawkin's Bazaar took over the former Disney store that had traded in the Foregate Street premises for almost 25 years last month.

Hawkin's Bazaar specialises in gifts, gadgets and toys, including a range of Star Wars and Marvel Comics products, remote control cars and drones.

Police are also investigating a similar incident at Cardzone in Foregate Street.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “Shortly after 9am today, 27/11/2017, officers were called to reports of a burglary at a retail store on Foregate Street, Chester.

“Officers are currently in attendance and the investigation is in its very early stages.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contract Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 182 of 27/11/2017.