Cheshire Police appeal after cats had fur shaved and one had the top of its ear cut off

CHESHIRE Police are appealing for information after two cats returned to their home with shaved fur and damage to an ear.

Both cats, who live in the Birchfield Drive area of in Lower Peover, near Knutsford, had patches of fur shaved from parts of their body, more worryingly, one of them had the top of its right ear cut off.

This occurred on November 3 when the cats were let out between roughly 4.30pm and 7.15pm.

PC Sam Voisey said: “It’s bad enough that someone went to the lengths they must have gone to be able to shave the cats, but to purposely cut off the top of one of their ears is shocking and unfathomable. The owner of the cats is of course deeply distressed that someone would attack her cats and she doesn’t know who would do such a thing.

“I’d appeal to anyone with information relating to this incident, or any similar incidents of unexplained harm to pets around Birchwood Drive of Lower Peover to get in touch with me to help me find those responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Sam Voisey on 101 quoting incident 0717360249. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.