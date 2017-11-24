Lady Taverners chair steps down after five years

THE chairman of Lady Taverners Cheshire & North Wales has stepped down after five years.

Tracy Warrington enjoyed her final event in the driving seat, the Christmas Fair and Lunch at Chester Racecourse, before handing the reins to Karen Metcalf.

She said: “I have visited dozens of schools in Cheshire, North West and North Wales,

“I have met some inspiring teachers and children with special needs, some with profound disabilities on my way. It was a great honour to raise funds for play space areas, minibuses and sensory rooms, sports wheelchairs for these wonderful schools.”

She added: “I'm delighted to announce Karen Metcalf will take over as the Chairman of Lady Taverners Cheshire & North Wales, I know I have left the charity in good hands and she will do an excellent job in her new role.

“I have taken on the role of National Council in London so am still very much part of the Lady Taverners. I’m doing the London Christmas Fair in December and have got Judge Robert Rinder as my speaker and the event sold out months ago.”