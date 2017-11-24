Cheshire PCSO was lured into woods and viciously assaulted by gang

CHESHIRE Police are appealing for information after a Police Community Support Officer (PSCO) was lured into woodland and viciously assaulted.

At approximately 5.10pm on Thursday, November 23, the PCSO was on routine patrol in Palacefields area of Runcorn when he was approached by a man wearing dark clothing who alerted him to an incident in a wooded area between Sparrowhawk Close and Cunliffe Close.

The officer went into wood and became aware of a group of three men who appeared to be fighting.

As the officer walked towards the group he was suddenly attacked from behind by an unknown man who attempted to stab him in the face with a knife.

The officer was able to fight off his attacker and all of the men then fled the scene in the direction of Sparrowhawk Close. The officer has since been taken to Halton District General Hospital where he is receiving for treatment for his injuries.

The attacker, along with the men involved in the fight, are all described as being white men wearing dark clothing. One of the suspects was also described as wearing a grey tracksuit.

Detective Inspector Clare Coleman said: “This was a totally unprovoked attack on a Police Community Support Officer who was trying to protect our local community.

“The actions of his attacker are simply despicable and I would urge the local community to come together and help us to trace the person responsible so they can be brought to justice.

“While the officer was able to fend off his attacker, he has sustained a number of superficial wounds to his hands and understandably he has also been left extremely shaken as a result of his ordeal.

“I would urge anyone with any information in relation to this incident, no matter how small, to contact the team here at Runcorn.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 668 of 23/11/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.