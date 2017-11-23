Chester fire crew called to fire involving woodburner and chimney

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a house in Chester where a woodburner and chimney had caught fire.

The crew from Chester were called to Willington Lane just after 6am this morning (Thursday, November 23).

The fire was put out and the crew removed the mantelpiece to make sure there were no further pockets of fire.

Earlier this year, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service urged householders to make sure their chimney is ready for the winter months.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service recommends that householders ensure their chimney is safe and to have them swept by a registered chimney sweep.

There were 102 chimney fires in Cheshire, Halton and Warrington from April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2016

The service advises householders to always use a fire guard to protect against flying sparks from hot embers; make sure embers are properly put out before you go to bed; and keep chimneys and flues clean and well maintained.

For safety advice on keeping your chimneys safe and clean visit http://www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/campaigns/awareness-campaigns/chimney-fire-safety