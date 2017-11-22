Merseyside Police supporting 'Come out for LGBT' campaign at Anfield

MERSEYSIDE Police will join Stonewall’s ‘Come out for LGBT’ campaign at Liverpool Football Club on Saturday to show support for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans community.

‘Come out for LGBT’ runs from November 24 until December 3, led by Stonewall, involving some of the nation’s biggest sports, commercial companies and public organisations.

Assistant Chief Constable Julie Cooke of Merseyside Police and National Police Chiefs Council Lead for LGBT said: “It is important that we reflect the community we proudly serve, and today (Saturday, November 25) some of the Merseyside Police Officers on duty at the football match will be wearing rainbow laces to support this very worthy campaign.

“I want our officers and staff to bring their whole selves to work and feel comfortable with being who they really are, which works hand in hand with Stonewall’s ethos of acceptance without exception. I know this will make a positive impact both within the LGBT community and across football.

"We are committed to tackling hate crime in all its facets and I want the community to see that we are human. Whilst providing a very important function at the match, our officers will be proudly supporting this national initiative to celebrate diversity alongside our partners at the ground.

"There will be a Police information stall at Anfield today and I would encourage members of the public to engage with them and to follow both @MerseyPolice and @MerpolLGBT on Twitter for updates throughout the day.”

Liverpool FC will be facing Premier League winners Chelsea on Saturday.

For more information on the campaign, visit: http://www.stonewall.org.uk/news/rainbow-laces-takes-over-sport