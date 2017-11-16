Chester restaurant fends off national chain to bag top industry award

A Chester restauranteur has beaten a national chain to win a coveted industry award.

Olive Tree Brasserie based on Watergate Row, Chester stood up against national Japanese chain YO! Sushi and Southern-based gourmet burger multiple site operator Hache Burgers, to bag the title of ‘Best Menu Development’ at the Eat Out Magazine Awards in London.

Owner Dean Wilson, who has who founded Olive Tree Brasserie 10 years ago, said he was delighted with the win.

“Winning amongst my peers and battling it out against people like Yo! Sushi wasn’t easy but it just shows that our hard work and determination to create some of the best Greek food around has paid off,” said Dean, 32.

“Over the past decade we’ve always tried to push the boundaries of conventional Greek cuisine and had great feedback from our customers about it - now it’s great to have that industry recognition too.”

Alongside an executive head chef Dean creates all of the dishes from scratch and travels to mainland Greece and the Greek islands bi-annually to further his knowledge about new produce and current trends in the Med.

He recently visited the Athens Street Food Festival, in Gazi and spent time touring the islands learning about new techniques, ideas and innovations from Greek chefs.

“When you offer authentic cuisine to your customers it’s really important that it is just that - authentic,” added Dean. “It’s been one of the mainstays of our menus and will continue to be throughout our expansion.”

Around 40 per cent of the menu at the Olive Tree Brasserie is made with produce directly from Greece while the other 60 per cent is sourced as locally as possible from the best butchers and farmers in the North West.

Dean has recently acquired a fourth site which forms part of a wider expansion plan, adding to sites in Preston and Lytham St Anne’s, that he hopes will help grow his Greek restaurant chain throughout the North West and eventually nation-wide.

For more information about the awards held in London on November 1, go to http://eatoutmagazine.co.uk/ and for more information on Olive Tree Brasserie go to www.olivetreebrasserie.co.uk