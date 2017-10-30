Fire crews tackle blaze at Chester flat

Firefighters were called to a kitchen blaze in a city flat.

Crews from Chester, Runcorn and Ellesmere Port attended the fire at a ground floor flat in Victoria Road shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “A kitchen fire in a ground floor flat was extinguished by firefighters using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire. One casualty was taken to hospital via ambulance.”