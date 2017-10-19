New Danish homeware store to open in Chester

A NEW branch of Danish homeware chain Søstrene Grene is set to open at the Grosvenor Shopping Centre in Chester tomorrow (Friday, October 20).

The company has been expanding throughout Europe and Japan in recent years. Founded in Aarhus, Denmark, in 1973, it has grown to more than 150 stores across 12 countries.

The Chester store will be the second in England after a branch opened in Nottingham earlier in the year.

It is run by Jonathan Cooper, the joint venture partner for both stores, who said: “We are more than excited to be opening up our second UK store, outside of our growing number of Irish stores, in the city of Chester.

“After a great deal of research, we have found the perfect space in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre, right at the heart of the city.

“The response so far has been overwhelming online and more specifically throughout social media, demonstrating the demand for Scandinavian homewares in Chester and the UK as a whole.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Søstrene Grene on Friday when we will unveil our stunning collections and staff will also be on hand to offer lessons in how to pronounce the name!”

Søstrene Grene specialises in home accessories, kitchenware, gift wrap, DIY products, stationery and small furniture items such as side tables and chairs.

CEO Mikkel Grene said: “We believe the time is now right to expand further in the UK. It is an interesting market for us, as people throughout the UK and Ireland have a real interest in home décor and Scandinavian design, and of course they have also embraced the Danish ‘hygge’ which is one of Søstrene Grene’s core values.

“Chester is a city with positive energy and beautiful surroundings, making it a perfect setting for Søstrene Grene’s new store.”

* The store opens at 10am and the first hundred customers through the door will receive special goody bags.