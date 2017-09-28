Fire crews rescue horse from toppled over trailer in Frodsham

FIRE crews rescued a horse after the trailer it was being transported in toppled over in Frodsham.

The horse box rolled over on Manley Road, trapping the horse, just before 2pm yesterday.

The fire crew from Frodsham were joined by the specialist animal rescue unit from Bollington and a vet.

The vet sedated the horse to allow the firefighters to remove the roof of the horse box. They were then able to get to the horse and remove it from the trailer using strops.

The horse was then moved to another horse box while it came round from the sedation.