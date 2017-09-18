Five people injured in motorway crash near Cheshire Oaks

Reporter:

Matt Warner

FIVE people were injured in crash on the M53 near Cheshire Oaks on Saturday night.

Fire crews from Runcorn, Mollington, Ellesmere Port and Chester attended the scene of the two vehicle crash at junction 10 of the motorway.

The incident happened just after 10.45pm.

One of the casualties had to be released from a car by firefighters.

Four other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries by firefighters before being taken to hospital.

Fire crews were at the scene for an hour and a half.

Email:

matt.warner@nwn.co.uk

See full story in the Chester Leader

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read