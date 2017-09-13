Tribute paid to wartime nurse from Frodsham at town memorial's re-dedication service

Local councillors joined with members of the British Legion and local residents for the re-dedication of the Trinity War Memorial.

Present outside Frodsham Methodist Church were mayor Alan Oulton, deputy mayor Frank Pennington, Councillors Liam Jones and Lynn Riley, junior mayor Jack Dewhurst and MP Mike Amesbury.

The service paid tribute to Staff Nurse Ethel Saxon, the only woman to be commemorated on a war memorial in Frodsham.

Members of Ethel’s family laid flowers at the memorial as part of the service.

It was thanks to the hard work of the World War 1 Commemoration Working Group that the missing name from the memorial was finally identified.