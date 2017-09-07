Residents set to see early New Ferry regeneration plans after gas blast

NEW Ferry residents and those who run businesses in the area will have the opportunity to have their say on initial regeneration options at a series of public events next week.

The consultation events will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, September 12, 13, 14, at St Mark’s Church on New Chester Road, New Ferry from 2pm to 7pm.

Over the past few months at the regular community meetings, there have been discussions and ideas put forward for the future of New Ferry.

Wirral Council appointed consultants GVA to explore the ideas put forward by local people and also to assess the area’s potential to emerge successfully from the impact of the explosion in March - which caused massive devastation to the area – and create a viable and sustainable future for New Ferry.

David Ball, who is leading Wirral Council’s recovery operation after the blast, said: “This is a really significant stage in our response to what happened in March and we want everyone’s input into the regeneration plans.

“New Ferry deserves to see progress made and the proposals must be realistic and deliverable.

“Once the consultation has been completed we will be reporting back to the next community meeting on Monday 18 September at 5.30pm in St. Mark’s Church Hall and then within a couple of weeks we will finalize the regeneration plan ready for submission to Government and various other agencies for funding support which will be critical to delivering the regeneration.”

In addition to the drop-in events next week, people will also have the chance to comment on the proposals online. Links to the online survey will be posted on the council’s social media feeds once they go live.

Mr Ball added: “What we are looking at are initial ideas – more detailed plans and impressions will come forward later. We are committed to continuing to work hand in hand with local people on the regeneration of New Ferry so consultation at this stage is very important – we look forward to sharing these ideas with residents.”