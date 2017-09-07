Merseyside's police commissioner announces preferred candidate to be next deputy

MERSEYSIDE’S police commissioner has announced the preferred candidate to be her next deputy.

Jane Kennedy has confirmed that, following an open selection process, Liverpool City councillor Emily Spurrell is her choice to take up the role of deputy police and crime commissioner.

Cllr Spurrell will now go before the body which scrutinises the Commissioner’s work, the Merseyside Police and Crime Panel, for a confirmation hearing today when they will review the appointment and consider her suitability for the role.

The Mossley Hill councillor will deputise for the commissioner when necessary, as well as taking responsibility for developing and managing the Victim Care Merseyside Service which provides care and support for victims of crime and focus her attention on community safety issues.

Cllr Spurrell was selected as the preferred candidate following a transparent recruitment process which saw 20 people apply for the part-time position and seven people offered interviews. The interviews, which also required candidates to deliver a presentation on the roles and responsibilities of the PCC, were carried out by the commissioner and her chief executive, Clive Howarth, and were independently-observed by a member of the Police and Crime Panel and a HR specialist from Merseyside Police.

The crime commissioner said: “The calibre of candidates that applied for this position was extremely high, but Emily stood out as having the knowledge, skills and passion for this role.

“She is already very knowledgeable about community safety issues and has demonstrated a clear commitment and focus on building stronger, safer communities. She is passionate about improving the care and support on offer to victims of crime and I have no doubt she will be a hard-working and dedicated representative for the people of Merseyside.

“I am delighted to announce that she is my preferred candidate for the role. This decision will now be reviewed by the Police and Crime Panel on September 7thand I look forward to receiving their assessment of this appointment.”

Cllr Spurrell has served the people of Mossley Hill since May 2012 and held the position of Mayoral Lead for Community Safety, before being appointed as Cabinet Member for Community and Safer Neighbourhoods in May 2017.

She is currently chair of Liverpool City Council’s CitySafe board and the Violence against Women and Girls Group, as well as jointly chairing a Community Cohesion panel which brings partners from across the housing, voluntary and academic sectors together to tackle hate crime and improve community relations.

Cllr Spurrell said: “I am thrilled to have been selected as the Commissioner’s preferred candidate for the role of Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner. I have been passionate about building stronger, safer communities ever since being elected to represent the people of Mossley Hill in 2012.

“Over the last five years, I have been committed to working with a host of partners to make a difference in the communities I have served and I am excited about having the opportunity to support and work alongside the Police Commissioner representing people from across the whole of Merseyside.

The Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011 provides Police Commissioners with the statutory power to appoint a Deputy. There is no specific guidance or criteria on the process and it is entirely up to the Commissioner who is appointed and how the selection is carried out.

The panel are required to hold a confirmation hearing within three weeks of being notified of the Commissioner’s preferred candidate. They do not have the power to veto the appointment, but will provide a public report with their recommendation.