Frodsham bakery closes after a century of serving pies and pastries

A BAKERY has closed after more than a century of serving bread, pies and cakes to the people of Frodsham.

The Lawless & Sons bakery still used its original ovens which are more than a 100 years old and can be seen as testament to what it has provided over the years to generations of local families.

But the ovens too are to retire along with John and David Lawless.

The shop’s long history in Church Street was evidant in the window display which included an order book opened in the same week as the sinking of the RMS Titanic.

Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury paid a visit to Lawless Bakers before it closed its doors.

He said: “John, David and Helen have contributed passionately to extending the frontiers of baking in the area, which is reflected by their present and historic value to the town, both as a local business and longstanding part of the community.

“It’s a shame to see such a much-loved business closing its doors after all this time.

“It was a real family concern and if you lived in Frodsham for any length of time, I’m sure you’ll have sampled one of their delicious pies, pastries or their famous chocolate eclairs.

“I wish them all the best for their retirement.”