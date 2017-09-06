Blacon medical centre fully up to standard, says watchdog

A ‘Good’ medical centre in Chester now fully meets requirements, a watchdog has found.

Just over 12 months ago the Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out an announced comprehensive inspection of Western Avenue Medical Centre off Western Avenue in Blacon.

The overall rating for the practice was ‘good’ but it was found to require improvement in providing safe services.

The centre is responsible for providing primary care services to just under 4,000 patients.

The area is said to have higher levels of economic deprivation when compared with other practices nationally and the number of patients with a long-standing health condition is slightly higher than average locally and nationally.

There are two partner GPs, two salaried GPs, two practice nurses, a phlebotomist, a pharmacist, a practice manager and administration and reception staff.

The practice is open 8am to 6.30pm, Monday to Friday, with an extended hours service for routine appointments and an out-of-hours service provided by the Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

It offers a range of enhanced services, including flu and shingles vaccinations and minor surgery.

A review in January found the practice had carried out a plan to meet legal requirements arising from the inspection the previous July and continued to be ‘good’.

But it was found to require improvement in providing effective services as staff had not received the training needed for their roles.

A further review in July confirmed staff were receiving training, according to Professor Steve Field, the chief inspector of general practice.

The review had involved a discussion with the practice manager and assessing records submitted by the practice demonstrating how improvements had been made.

Staff were either up-to-date with their training or a date was planned for when this would be undertaken.