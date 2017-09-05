Minibus boost for women's centre in Wirral

A WIRRAL charity which helps women from all over Merseyside make positive lifestyle changes, has received a new minibus which will enable them to expand their work.

Donated by Merseyside Community Rehabilitation Company, the bus means Tomorrow’s Women Wirral (TWW) can do more outreach with hard-to-reach women, and organise trips and off-site projects.

Angela Murphy, chief executive officer at TWW said: “We’re absolutely delighted. We work with thousands of women across Merseyside, often the most vulnerable in society. This bus will allow us to reach even more women who need our services and support.”

TWW supports women in Merseyside in their time of need. A small charity, the TWW centre in Birkenhead provides an inclusive support network for thousands of women in Merseyside and beyond. TWW aims to empower women to make positive lifestyle changes. There are currently more than 4,200 women registered at the TWW centre.

Chris Edwards, CEO, of Merseyside Community Rehabilitation Company, said: “I am pleased that we could make this donation to TWW and that they will make positive use of the vehicle. This not only supports our sustainability policy to recycle, it also provides a resource to a local charity doing brilliant work with women.”

Through a monthly timetable of courses and activities at TWW, women can gain new skills and experiences - enabling them to change their circumstances for the better. The TWW timetable includes courses on; Domestic Abuse, Emotions Management, Parenting, Mental Health and Wellbeing. TWW run weekly exercise classes, crafts sessions, guided meditations, mindfulness and drop-ins from over 160 agencies including solicitors, Police, ETE and Money & Debt Clinics. Women can also access counselling at TWW.