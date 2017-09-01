Ellesmere Port Prince's Trust team graduate in style

A GROUP of young people from Ellesmere Port graduated from a Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service led Prince's Trust programme at an awards ceremony held at Craxton Wood Hotel, Chester.

The team of 10, who were all dressed in black tie and evening dresses for the celebration, gave a two minute speech about their time on the course. The speeches were made in front of a packed audience of local dignitaries, family, friends and people who have helped and mentored them over the 12 week course.

Graduating from the course were: Jessica Chadwick, Matthew Clarke, Alexander Cove, Jon Gratrix, Jade Harris, Sean McCormick, Owen Powis, Benjamin Robinson, Andrew Price and Chloe Thomas.

Tamsen Lesko, Prince's Trust project co-ordinator for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This course is another example of how the Service provides value to the community. A lot of the young people on the course have little or no qualifications and have become disengaged leading to social problems.

"Over the last 12 weeks these young people have learnt respect, self-confidence and a variety of new skills. They have grown as individuals and now have clear aims and objectives in life."

The team took part in a number of activities during the programme which included: raising money for a community project by bag packing at Asda; food hygiene and first aid courses; drug and alcohol awareness training; and week-long team building event in North Wales

The Prince's Trust programme is a 12 week course giving young people between the ages of 16 and 25 the opportunity to learn new skills, complete qualifications and gain greater self-confidence.

The next team will be starting on September 18 and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service. For more information contact Nichola Griffiths on 07717 654 686.