HGV sat nav hell for residents of Ellesmere Port street

SAT NAVS are causing misery for residents on a street in Ellesmere Port by directing huge lorries past their front doors on the way to a building site.

Drivers appear to be relying on the dashboard gizmos to find the new Rivacre View housing development at the Vauxhall Sports Club site.

But the devices are failing to inform them that residential Rivacre Road should be avoided as it is subject to a 7.5 tonne weight limit.

Cheshire West and Chester

Council (CWaC) has confirmed

there is also a condition in the planning consent which says all HGVs should access the site from a different angle, via the A41.

One resident told the Standard this has been ignored for months now, leading many to fear for the structure of the road – which runs parallel to

the M53.

The man, who did not wish to be named but handed over numerous photos of the HGVs using Rivacre Road, said: “This has been happening two to three times a day for months now and we’re sick of it.

“They’re following their sat navs all the time but this isn’t identifying the weight on the road. Either that or they’re willingly ignoring the weight restriction.”

Cllr Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment at CWaC, said: “Rivacre Road is subject to a weight limit restriction of 7.5 tonnes with exceptions of ‘except for access’.

“Any incidents of HGVs being in contravention of this restriction must be reported to the police as they are the enforcement authority for moving traffic offences.

“There are planning conditions in place for construction traffic to and from the development on Rivacre Road at the Vauxhall Sports Club

site.

“These stipulate construction traffic should be accessing the development from the A41 Hooton direction.

“Any concerns that construction traffic to this development are using the Rivacre Road bridge route should be reported directly to planning enforcement, through the Cheshire West and Chester website, in

person to any of our customer service centres or by calling 0300 123 7027.”

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said CWaC will be supported by them “should enforcement action be required”.

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, said: “There have been concerns about the speed and safety of vehicles along Rivacre Road for some time.

“I have set up a petition on my website for people to sign at www.justinmadders.com to hopefully encourage people to show there is a need for further work to be done on this road to make it safer for local residents.”