First all female team graduate from Cheshire Fire Service-led Prince's Trust programme

A TEAM of young women have graduated from the first all-female Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service-led Prince’s Trust programme.

The graduation of the six, who are from across the Cheshire area, took place at Chester Town Hall.

To enable the team to graduate from the programme all the women gave a two minute speech about their time on the course. They wore evening dress for the event and read their speeches in front of a packed audience of local dignitaries, family, friends and people who have helped and mentored them over the 12-week course.

Graduating from the course on the day were: Hannah Latham, Tara Jensen, Jessica Gerrard, Eve Preston, Beth Martin, and Lisabeth Hughes

Team leader for the programme was Louise McMahon and assistant team leader was Claire Bowler. They were helped during the 12 weeks by employed team member Emma Brown who works for Barclays and Hannah Street who was on a university placement.

Jessica Burton, youth engagement manager for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This is the first time we have run an all-female programme and it has proved really helpful to the young women. Over the last 12 weeks they have learnt respect, self-confidence and a variety of new skills.

“They have also grown as individuals and now have clear aims and objectives in life.”

The team took part in a number of activities during the programme which included: raising money for a community project by bag packing at a local supermarket; food hygiene, health and safety and first aid courses; a driving safety course, and a week-long team building event in North Wales.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is now recruiting for The Prince’s Trust team members. For details call Jessica Burton on 01606 868920.