Celebrity football match to be held in memory of Broughton father-of-two

A football match will be held in memory of a popular father-of-two who died earlier this year.

John Park, from Broughton, died in February, aged 53.

The father-of-two had gone to work as normal and greeted his colleagues at Airbus in Broughton. But he was subsequently found collapsed by his locker.

His family said he had experienced no pain nor any symptoms – and felt well that morning.

Despite all attempts to save him, he was later pronounced dead at the Countess of Chester Hospital having suffered a heart attack.

Suzanne Fairman was a friend of John, who was known to many as ‘Badger’, and she has decided to organise a football match in his memory.

She said: “Everyone was devastated by Badger’s sudden death earlier this year. He was a friend of the family who all happen to be big Chelsea fans, as he was.

“I felt I wanted to do something in honour of him while raising money for charity and a football match seemed the obvious thing to do as he was such a fan of the sport.

“I got in touch with his daughter Lauren about the idea and she was very supportive. I knew of the Once Upon A Smile charity, which specifically provides support to families after suffering the loss of a loved one.

“The charity’s celebrity football matches are a great way of helping to raise funds, so linking up with them seemed appropriate.

“The aim of the match is to raise as much money as possible and all the proceeds will be split equally between the British Heart Foundation and Once Upon A Smile,

“As the match is taking place on the last day of the school summer holidays, it makes a perfect opportunity to spend time with the family and make a day of it.

“Badger was so well known in the community and was liked by anyone who met him so I hope this match will be a fitting way for everyone to come together to remember him.”

The John ‘Badger’ Park memorial match will be between the Badger’s Boys, represented by Offas Dyke Football Club, and the Once Upon A Smile team, a charity which provides support to bereaved families across the UK.

Players in the charity team include Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale, and X Factor and I’m a Celebrity star Jake Quickenden.

The match will be held on Sunday, September 3, at Hollingsworth Group Stadium, Airbus UK, Broughton and gates open at 12.30pm for a 1.30pm

kick-off.

Tickets can be bought in advance via badgers-boys.eventbrite.co.uk or on the day.

Tickets cost £6 for adults, children under 16 can attend for £3, family tickets cost £10 and under twos can go for free.

There will also be a raffle with some great prizes to be won and the chance to meet the celebrities at Broughton Wings Social Club after the game.