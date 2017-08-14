Chester student Morgan's fun day raises money for charity close to her heart

A University of Chester student raised more than £1,000 for a charity close to her heart.

Morgan Dowling, 18, organised a barbecue and fun day at the Chichester Arms on Garden Lane, Chester.

The day consisted of fun-filled activities such as face painting and live music, along with food and drink.

Morgan chose to raise money for Child Bereavement UK, as she was aged 16 when her father Stephen passed away.

The psychology student, who also ran a tombola and raffle at the event, was “amazed” by all the support she received from friends, colleagues and businesses who volunteered their time or donated raffle prizes.

Morgan said she found losing her dad “really difficult” but heard about Child Bereavement UK’s work when a friend of her mum’s passed on a leaflet about the charity.

She added: “A lady at the charity called Clare Bullen helped me to make big life choices, such as staying in college and going to university.

“I decided to fundraise for Child Bereavement UK so that other people like me receive the amazing support I was given, and also to raise awareness of the charity.”

Morgan, who is from Runcorn, raised a total of £1,300 on the day and is looking forward to volunteering at the Child Bereavement UK Winter Fundraising Ball later this year.

She has also been trained to help at workshops for families facing bereavement, which will take place in October.