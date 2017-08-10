Frodsham mayor visits civic event in Blackpool to support charity

Frodsham mayor Cllr Alan Oulton visited Blackpool to attend a civic event hosted by the Lord Mayor of Blackpool.

The event was to celebrate the work done by FAVOR UK, a charity helping people in recovery from alcohol and substance abuse. Each year a town or city is chosen to host the annual Recovery Walk, raising awareness and funds. This year it will be in Blackpool on September 9.

Fellow councillor Michelle Parker, who works in the health sector for an employer who is sponsoring the event, also attended.

Cllr Oulton said: “We had an informative afternoon and pledged our support. We will be taking part in the walk.

“We also had a guided tour of the council chambers and associated rooms.

“We were proud to tell everyone about Frodsham and its attractions, and also about the work of Frodsham Town Council.

“The deputy Mayoress of Blackpool is definitely going to attend our Thursday Market!”