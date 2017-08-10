Airbus awarded gold for the way it supports the Armed Forces

Airbus has been recognised for its work in supporting members of the Armed Forces.

The company, which has a wing-making factory in Broughton, was one of 33 companies announced by the Ministry of Defence as winning the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Awards.

The award is the highest badge of honour for organisations which have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and demonstrated outstanding support for those who serve and have served.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said: “These companies have shown the gold standard of commitment to supporting members of the armed forces, veterans, and their families.

“They have taken meaningful steps to ensure the defence community are not disadvantaged by the sacrifice they make in helping keep this country safe.

“The actions of these employers make it crystal clear that regardless of size, location, or sector, employing people with military skills is good for business.”

The ERS Gold Awards recognise employers who actively support the armed forces community in their workplace and also encourage others to follow their lead.

The award scheme, which attracts entries from companies in every part of the country and in the private and public sectors, has seen a rapid increase in participation since it launched in 2014.