Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders urges local charities to apply for share of £3 million fund

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, is encouraging local charities and community groups to apply for a share of a £3 million funding pot.

People’s Postcode Lottery’s Dream Fund is looking for charities to apply for funding to bring their dream project to life.

It encourages collaboration between charities and good causes, bringing them together to apply for funding to finance an idea they have always wanted to deliver but never had the opportunity to develop.

Mr Madders said: “This is an opportunity not to be missed!

“If you’ve got an idea or a project that you think is a little bit different then this is the chance for you.

“Applications for the Dream Fund are welcome from projects that fit within one or more of the charitable purposes which include: supporting families; improving people’s lives through animals; green communities and increasing life chances for young people.

“This is an exciting opportunity for charities across Ellesmere Port and Neston to work together to develop their dream project and I hope many local organisations will be successful. “

The closing date for applications to the Dream Fund is Tuesday, August 22, and winners will be announced in January 2018.

For more information visit www.postcodedreamtrust.

org.uk