Queens Park High School student recieves Michael Ord Award

A Queen’s Park High School pupil has claimed a sought-after prize.

Year 13 student, Ben Newell received the Michael Ord Award for his outstanding attitude towards his ‎BTEC‬ studies and continued support within the PE Department.

Along with his studies, Ben is an active member of the school rowing club, dedicating considerable hours to coaching and safeguarding rowers in his role as launch boat operative.

Ben was presented with the memorial trophy by Stuart Ord, who created the award in honour and memory of his son Michael.

Michael, a former Queen’s Park High School student and keen sportsman, died of meningitis in 1993, aged 14. The award has been presented to a student every year since 1994, for their outstanding contribution to sport.