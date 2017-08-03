Police to crackdown on bad behaviour in Frodsham and Helsby

POLICE have launched a crackdown on anti-social behaviour hotspots in Frodsham and Helsby during the school holidays.

Police say that the holiday period traditionally sees an increase in youth-related and general anti-social behaviour.

In response, Chester Local Policing Unit (LPU) has designated the period until September 1 to manage the problem.

The LPU has published a document on Cheshire Police’s website outlining the aims of the operation and identifying anti-social behaviour hotspots.

In addition to areas in Chester, places identified as youth anti-social behaviour hotspots with current issues include Saltworks Playing Fields and Castle Park in Frodsham and the area around the community centre in Lower Robin Hood Lane, Helsby. In these areas there have been incidents of youths drinking and general anti-social behaviour.

The main focus of the operation will be to engage with affected communities to solve problems – but there will also be a “robust police response” to incidents.

The types of behaviour can range from low level nuisance to drinking, criminal damage and low level public order incidents.

The LPU has identified recent problems reported by police officers in the community.

This partnership approach will build on the success of similar operations over previous school holidays which resulted in a reduction in the numbers incidents reported to the police and Cheshire West and Chester Council’s community safety wardens.

One of the main aims of the operation will be engagement activities for young people with a particular focus on those known to engage in anti-social behaviour.

Activities will include a football cage being set up at locations throughout the area, as well as other youth service activities provided by the council and partner agencies.

The football cage will be in Frodsham on Monday, August 7, between 1pm and 3pm.

At the start of the summer holidays Cheshire crime commissioner David Keane said: “Anti-social behaviour can have a major impact on our local communities. While the majority of people stay out of trouble, there is a small number who sometimes get involved in activities they may later regret.

“This can be a particular issue for young people at this time of year, due to boredom or peer pressure.

“Interacting with young people is a vital part of the work Local Policing Units undertake, especially in school summer holidays.”