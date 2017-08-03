People of all ages try paddle boarding on Manley Mere

HUNDREDS of people got out on the water to try one of the UK’s fastest-growing watersports.

Instructors from Red Paddle Co took 150 people out on the water at Manley Mere near Frodsham to try stand up paddle boarding (SUP).

The event on Tuesday was part of a UK tour is designed for the young and old with the objective of getting people out on the water to have fun.

“Stand up paddle boarding has undoubtedly been taking over the watersports world,” said Charlotte Green, head of marketing at Red Paddle Co.

“Most people have heard of SUP and if they’ve not tried it then it’s certainly gone on people’s list of ‘things to do’.

There were beginner classes as well as improver sessions for more experienced paddlers.